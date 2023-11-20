News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Tusky Valley Uses Extended Thanksgiving Break to Honor Those Lost in Crash

By Jim Michaels
November 20, 2023 5:09AM EST
Courtesy Tusky Valley Schools

ZOARVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – School students throughout the area and the country are looking forward to their Thanksgiving breaks.

It begins Monday in the Tusky Valley Local Schools, where the district is honoring the six people, including three students, killed last week in a multi-vehicle accident near Columbus.

Tusky Valley Superintendent Derek Varansky last week posted a video message for the community.

In it, he reflects on the changes to the community that occurred in a matter of seconds.

Dr Varansky says desks are empty, and survivors live with the nightmare of this tragedy.

He says six wonderful people left for an experience of a lifetime, performing for the Ohio School Boards Association, never to return.

The middle-high school is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 to 3 for students, staffers and community members to gather and meet with counselors.

