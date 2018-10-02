TV Goes To Leopard Nation

When the Louisville Leopards were not invited to join the newly-formed Eastern Buckeye Conference last spring, it forced the Louisville High School sports teams (at least for this year) to participate in athletics as an independent. Make no mistake, the schedule makers made it tough on the Louisville football team this fall but that can be the “hand you’re dealt with” often times playing an independent schedule. No less than four Federal League teams are on the Louisville schedule this fall along with independents Massillon, Central Catholic and Cardinal Mooney.

Our Aultcare TV Game of the Week this Friday night will be at Louisville where the Leopards (3-3) host perennial playoff contender Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (3-3). Louisville has wins over Green, Lake and Ursuline (all at home). Their losses have come to Canfield, Hoover and Perry (all on the road). Three of their last four games of the regular season are at home, starting with Mooney.

Head coach John DeMarco’s Leopards are known for their high-flying passing attack and when they’re clicking, this year’s version is as good as any. Junior quarterback Colton Jones has a variety of reliable targets to choose from including Davis Burick, Bryce Zuppe, Jared Mathie and Ryan Pukys. Running back Max Hartline will also line up at wide receiver depending on the play call. In their three losses, the offense is averaging just over 13 points a game. In their wins, the offense is scoring around 39 points a game. The Louisville defense has been inconsistent, playing well in stretches but giving up big plays in other moments. The Leopards defense is led by Mathie, along with Maverick Pugh and Dillon Rebuck. They all will need to play well on Friday night.

Cardinal Mooney just finished a string of six consecutive home games to start their season. However, their last four regular season games are all on the road. Mooney’s schedule is also challenging as the Cardinals are going up against the likes of Akron Hoban, St. Vincent St. Mary’s, Warren Harding and Fitch. Head coach P.J. Fecko has seen his Cardinals qualify for the playoffs in 13 of the past 15 seasons. They’ve also captured 8 state championships in the program’s history. Keep your eyes on Mooney linebacker Luke Fulton. Fulton has already committed to Michigan State to play football. He’s also been nominated for the Butkus Award Watch List. The annual award is given to the top high school linebacker in the country. Also watch for offensive guard Kyle Jornigan (6’5, 300+ pounds) and defensive end Chariff Jamison (6’4, 235). Both are being recruited by Kentucky and Ohio University, along with several others.