TV Heads To Duke Country

It’s been quite a few years but I’m happy to say we’re headed to Marlington for The Aultcare TV Game of the Week this Friday night where the Dukes will host West Branch.

Since losing their opener to Poland Seminary 17-14 in Week #1, Marlington has ripped off seven straight wins including last week’s 49-14 road win at Canton South. The Dukes are averaging 34.3 points a game on offense and giving up just 11.6 points per game on defense. Marlington’s defense had held their opponents to 7 points or less in three of their wins earlier in the season. They also forced five turnovers against Canton South last week. On offense the Dukes have scored 40 or more points in their last three wins. They used a balanced attack against the Wildcats last week, throwing for 208 yards and rushing for 195 yards. Marlington jumped out to a 49-0 lead at halftime and never looked back. Dukes’ QB CJ Greiner threw a pair of TD passes and ran for two more TDs. He finished with 202 yards threw the air and 47 yards rushing in the victory.