TV Heads To Duke Country

It’s been quite a few years but I’m happy to say we’re headed to Marlington for The Aultcare TV Game of the Week this Friday night where the Dukes will host West Branch.
Since losing their opener to Poland Seminary 17-14 in Week #1, Marlington has ripped off seven straight wins including last week’s 49-14 road win at Canton South. The Dukes are averaging 34.3 points a game on offense and giving up just 11.6 points per game on defense. Marlington’s defense had held their opponents to 7 points or less in three of their wins earlier in the season. They also forced five turnovers against Canton South last week. On offense the Dukes have scored 40 or more points in their last three wins. They used a balanced attack against the Wildcats last week, throwing for 208 yards and rushing for 195 yards. Marlington jumped out to a 49-0 lead at halftime and never looked back. Dukes’ QB CJ Greiner threw a pair of TD passes and ran for two more TDs. He finished with 202 yards threw the air and 47 yards rushing in the victory.
Meanwhile West Branch had their three-game winning streak snapped last week as they lost at West Holmes 30-8. The Warriors are now 6-2. Their only other loss came back in Week #4 to Alliance 34-21. In last week’s game, the Warriors trailed 21-0 at the half and didn’t score until the 4th quarter. Jesse Rastetter finally put West Branch on the board, scoring on a 3 yard run. Rastetter was held to just 28 yards rushing on 7 carries. On defense, the Warriors gave up 390 total yards of offense to West Holmes. And to make matters worse, West Branch was flagged 8 times for 137 yards.
Be sure to tune in for The Aultcare TV Game of the Week this Friday night when West Branch travels to Marlington to battle the Dukes. Join me, Mark Miller, Frank Colina and stat guy Bob Jeffreys for all the action!