News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Twitter Removes Policy Against Deadnaming Transgender People

By News Desk
April 19, 2023 12:18PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter has quietly removed a policy against the “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals.”

The move is raising concerns that the Elon Musk-owned platform is becoming less safe for marginalized groups.

Twitter enacted the policy against deadnaming, or using a transgender person’s name before they transitioned, as well as purposefully using the wrong gender for someone as a form of harassment, in 2018.

TikTok and Meta both have similar policies on the books.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

UPDATE: Restrictions on Route 30 to Continue for Weeks
3

35-year old Killed in Canton Shooting
4

Canton Man Arraigned from Prison for December Traffic Death
5

Pedestrian Killed on I-77 Early Sunday Morning