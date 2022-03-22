      Weather Alert

Two Akron Men Get Life Terms in Shooting Death of 6-Year-Old Girl

Jim Michaels
Mar 22, 2022 @ 5:53am
Marqualle Clinkscales and Corey Jemison (Courtesy Stark County Prosecutor's Office)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two Akron men got life terms Monday in the shooting death of a 6-year-old girl back in September of 2020.

41-year-old Corey Jemison and 24-year-old Marqualle Clinkscales entered guilty pleas instead of proceeding to trial.

Prosecutors say the men were in a gunfight at a Copley Road car wash when a bullet blew through a nearby car window, killing little Mar’Viyah Jones.

