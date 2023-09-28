Two Alliance Mosquito Samples Test Positive for West Nile

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News 1480 WHBC) – More mosquitoes with West Nile Virus.

This time in Alliance.

The city’s health department says routine testing for the virus showed positives from mosquito samples taken in the area of Butler Rodman Park and near the Alliance Area Senior Center.

The state health department tests the mosquitoes.

No report of humans with the virus.

Here’s advice from the Alliance Health Department:

To avoid possible infection from mosquito bites:

• Avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

• If you must be outdoors, be sure to wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks. Light colors are least attractive to mosquitoes.

• Use EPA-registered mosquito repellants according to label instructions.

To eliminate mosquito breeding sites near your home:

• Remove all discarded tires and other water-holding containers such as tires, cans and unused flower pots, from your property. Eliminate standing water from your property.

• Make sure all roof gutters are clean and drain properly.

• Clean and chlorinate pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs. Keep them empty when not in use and drain water from pools covers.

• Change water in bird baths weekly.