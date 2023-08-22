News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Two Area School Districts Receiving ‘Community Learning Center’ Grants

By Jim Michaels
August 22, 2023 7:12AM EDT
Courtesy Ohio Department of Education

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two area school districts are among the 299 statewide recipients of $53 million in funding.

The money will benefit after-school and summer school programs in predominantly high poverty areas or low-performing schools.

Two $200,000 21st Century Community Learning Center funding grants go to the Canton City School District.

Another $200,000 to the Sandy Valley Local Schools.

