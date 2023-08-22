Two Area School Districts Receiving ‘Community Learning Center’ Grants
August 22, 2023 7:12AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two area school districts are among the 299 statewide recipients of $53 million in funding.
The money will benefit after-school and summer school programs in predominantly high poverty areas or low-performing schools.
Two $200,000 21st Century Community Learning Center funding grants go to the Canton City School District.
Another $200,000 to the Sandy Valley Local Schools.