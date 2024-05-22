Two Arrested in Canton Arson Fire Death

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two men are in custody and a third man remains uncharged at last check in the death of 66-year-old Frank Campbell.

He was found dead in his burning home on Lincoln Avenue NW just north of West Tusc in Canton early this month.

29-year-old Corey Bulstrom of Louisville is charged with aggravated murder and complicity to arson.

31-year-old Salvatore Morris of Canton faces murder and arson complicity charges.

According to the language in court documents, Bulstrom “aided and abetted” the prime suspect, while Morris “assisted” him.

Arraignments Wednesday morning in Canton Municipal Court.