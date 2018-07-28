Two Balloons Crash Land

The Canton Fire Department went to the scene of a crash landing for a hot air balloon Saturday evening. Officials say one balloon caught fire after it hit a power line on Marion Avenue SW and 4th Street just before 9pm. The pilot suffered minor burns but refused treatment at the scene.

In a second incident, a balloon crash landed in the area of Tusc and Belden Avenue. It came down in a yard and no one was hurt according to authorities. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement festival Balloon Classic was taking place at the Kent State Stark campus Saturday evening.

Tune in to Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook on Monday at 5:30am.