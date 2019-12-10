Two Buckeyes Are Heisman Finalists
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass against Florida Atlantic during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State junior defensive end Chase Young and sophomore quarterback Justin Fields will join Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and former Buckeyes QB and current LSU signal caller Joe Burrow in New York on December 14th for the Heisman Trophy ceremony to crown college football’s best player in 2019.
It’s the first time in school history that Ohio State will have two players as finalists for the Heisman.
Despite a two game suspension, Young has set a single season record for sacks at THE Ohio State with 16 1/2 quarterback take downs in just 11 games this year. He also has accumulated 21 tackles for a loss and forced 7 fumbles for the (13-0) Buckeyes.
Fields, a Georgia transfer, who’s played in all 13 OSU games, has thrown for 2,953 yards and 40 touchdowns with just one interception this season. He also has rushed for 471 yards and 10 more scores.
The Buckeyes will be looking for their 8th Heisman winner, as former OSU players Les Horvath, Vic Janowicz, Howard “Hopalong” Cassady, Archie Griffin(twice), Eddie George and Troy Smith have all claimed the honor.
Win or lose after the Heisman Trophy ceremony, both Young and Fields will try and lead Ohio State to a victory over Clemson in the College Football Playoff semi-finals on December 28th at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. The winner of that game advances to the National Championship game on January 13th at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.