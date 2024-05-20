News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Two Canton Fatal Accidents Being Investigated

By Jim Michaels
May 20, 2024 8:30AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Metro Crash Team continues investigating two fatal traffic accidents in the city from last Thursday.

85-year-old Louise Wisniewski of Massillon was killed at East Tusc and Belden Avenue when her car collided with another vehicle.

And 60-year-old Timothy Mayle of Akron was killed on I-77 when his motorcycle hit a guardrail in the northbound lanes just beyond the Cleveland Avenue exit.

