Two Canton Fatal Accidents Being Investigated

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Metro Crash Team continues investigating two fatal traffic accidents in the city from last Thursday.

85-year-old Louise Wisniewski of Massillon was killed at East Tusc and Belden Avenue when her car collided with another vehicle.

And 60-year-old Timothy Mayle of Akron was killed on I-77 when his motorcycle hit a guardrail in the northbound lanes just beyond the Cleveland Avenue exit.