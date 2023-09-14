Two Canton Men Facing Manslaughter Charges in Overdose Deaths

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Giving someone drugs, and that someone suffers an overdose death.

It’s more than an accident in Stark County.

Trials are coming up for two more Canton men facing involuntary manslaughter charges in a couple of overdose deaths.

19-year-old Dillan Price is accused of providing a 28-year-old Canton man with a mix of fentanyl and cocaine back in May.

While 27-year-old Kristopher Carter is said to have given a 34-year-old Navarre woman a fatal dose of fentanyl in July of 2022.

Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone in a statement says “everyone must be responsible for their actions”.

Both men remain jailed on bond.

Carter has a trial date of October 10.

None yet for Price.

The cases are unrelated.