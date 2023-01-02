Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire

Courtesy Canton Fire Department

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning.

Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues, alerted to the fire by smoke detectors.

Two of them had to jump from second story windows.

All three were taken to the hospital.

No firefighters were injured knocking down the blaze.

Initial images from the fire scene showed heavy flame at the front of the home

No cause or full damage estimate, but it’s believed to be a major loss.