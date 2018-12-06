Two Crash Victims Remain Unidentified

(WHBC) – Authorities still haven’t been able to identify two of the four people killed in a fiery crash in Akron on Monday.

The two males were both in the backseat.

The medical examiner’s office says one is Caucasian and in his 20s or 30s, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 230 pounds. He has a metal plate in his left jaw.

The other male is African American, possibly an adolescent, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 100 pounds.

He had a dental bridge on his upper front teeth.

Anybody with information concerning the unidentified victims is asked to contact the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office at 330-643-2101

On Tuesday, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said two of the deceased occupants had been ID’d, and were 29-year-old Colleen A. Wood, of Akron, and Alex Jay Lester, a 29-year-old from Ravenna.

The crash happened on Goodyear Boulevard near Kelly Avenue around 3:30 Monday morning.