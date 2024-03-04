News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Two Dead, CPD Suspects Murder/Suicide

By Jim Michaels
March 4, 2024 3:24PM EST
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police discovered two people dead in an apartment unit on Sunday evening after responding to a shots fired call.

The incident is being investigated as a murder suicide.

They initially found 20-year-old Jalyn Dempsey dead in a bedroom in the apartment building.

That building on 10th Street NE, a few blocks east of The O’Jays Parkway.

They also found 21-year-old Lamarre Elder in the same unit.

They believe he shot himself to death.

