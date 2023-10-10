News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Two Dead in Dover-Area Motorcycle Crash

By Jim Michaels
October 10, 2023 7:12AM EDT
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A double traffic fatality in Tuscarawas County from Sunday night/Monday morning.

42-year-old Cory Herron and 43-year-old Michelle Orr, both from Dover, were killed when the state patrol says their motorcycle went out of control on a curve on Route 800 in Dover Township, just north of the Dover-New Philadelphia area.

The bike hit a guardrail and going down an embankment.

The accident scene was not discovered until Monday morning after 8:00.

