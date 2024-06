One of the Akron fire medic ambulances at Fire Station No. 4, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Akron, Ohio. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

KNOX TWP., COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two people were killed in a head-on crash five miles east of Alliance on Monday.

The state patrol says one of the two SUVs involved went left of center on Route 62 along the Mahoning/Columbiana County line, colliding with the other vehicle.

The two victims in one vehicle were dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital.