News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

OSP: Two Dead in Plane Crash in City of Marietta

By Jim Michaels
October 18, 2022 7:50PM EDT
Share
OSP: Two Dead in Plane Crash in City of Marietta
Courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol

MARIETTA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tragedy, that could have been even worse in the city of Marietta on Tuesday.

An airplane crashed into a car dealership just before sunrise, killing both men aboard the plane.

The plane smashed into a couple of cars and damaged a building at the dealership, but no one on the ground was hurt.

The men were from Parkersburg, West Virginia and Orient, Ohio.

Witnesses say the small Beechcraft King crashed nose first.

The flight originated from John Glenn International in Columbus.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Woman Enters Plea in Unusual Assault Case
3

Another Shooting in Canton - 23-year old is Seriously Injured
4

31-Year-Old Gets 20 to 25 Years in Killing of Young Canton Woman
5

GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal