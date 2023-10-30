Two Dead in Separate Canton Apartment Fires Over 26-Hour Period

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A deadly week for apartment building fires in Canton, with two elderly men dead in separate incidents.

The Canton Fire Department says a 70-year-old man died in a fire that was confined to his unit in a one-story apartment building on 34th Street NE, just west of Harmont Avenue (behind Walmart) early Saturday morning.

They say a neighbor heard a smoke alarm and tried to enter the apartment, but the door handle was too hot.

The department says they encountered high heat and heavy smoke when they broke the door down to get inside and knock the fire down.

The victim was found unconscious in his bed and pronounced dead at the hospital.

His name has not been released.

The $1500 in damage was confined to that unit.

The Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating.

A 71-year-old man died in an apartment fire late Thursday night.