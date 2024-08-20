Two Dead in Stark Crashes on Sunday

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents on the same day in Stark County.

The state patrol says 34-year-old Dustin Brownfield of Canton was killed when his mini bike was struck by an SUV at Southway Street SW and Beaver Place in Perry Township early Sunday morning.

Troopers say he failed to yield and had no running lights on.

And 20-year-old Dakota Stach, who also has a Canton address, was killed when his dirt bike went off Marietta Avenue SE in Canton Township Sunday night.

He hit a mailbox and a utility pole.

A witness tells troopers the bike was traveling at a high rate of speed.