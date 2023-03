WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of fatal accidents in Wayne County on Tuesday.

87-year-old Louella Kessler of Wooster was killed crossing Route 183 just outside of town.

She was hit by a pickup truck driven by a Lakeville man.

And 66-year-old Harry Hall with a Medina address was killed on Route 83 north of Wooster when he drove left of center and hit a semi head-on.