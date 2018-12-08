Two House Fires in Massillon Early Saturday

(WHBC) – Two large house fires in Massillon early Saturday.

Two people were transported to the hospital.

Those fires were in the 700 block of Griffith Avenue SW and the 3300 block of 17th Street SW.

Fire investigators from Massillon, Jackson Township and the State Fire Marshal’s Office were at both fire scenes on Saturday.

A woman remained hospitalized Saturday morning from the Griffith fire.

Damage is estimated at $45,000 on Griffith.

That fire call came in around 1:30 a.m.

The estimated damage for structure and contents on 17th Street is $75,000.

That fire call came in at 3:30.