Firefighters outside a house on Waynesburg Drive SE. (Courtesy JordanMillerNews)

SANDY TWP. and EAST SPARTA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of fires in southeast Stark County.

There was a house fire on Waynesburg Drive SE, just north of Waynesburg in Sandy Township.

No one was home, but three dogs were lost in that Tuesday night fire.

And a blaze early Wednesday morning heavily damaged a house being renovated on Oak Avenue SE in the village of East Sparta.

No cause for either fire.