Two Cleveland players received Silver Slugger Awards when Major League Baseball made the announcements on Thursday.

Francisco Lindor took home the American League shortstop award, which is his second Silver Slugger. For the 2018 season, Lindor batted .277 with 38 home runs and 92 rbi’s.

Jose Ramirez received the AL third base Silver Slugger. This was also Ramirez’s second Silver Slugger. For the 2018 season, Ramirez batted .270 with 39 home runs and 105 rbi’s.