      Weather Alert

Two Injured in Three Vehicle Accident on US Route 62

Noah Hiles
Feb 20, 2020 @ 4:21pm
WHBC News

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A few people were taken to the hospital but everyone is believed to be okay following a three vehicle accident last night on US Route 62.

Lt. Dennis Garren with the Canton Police Department tells WHBC news that a 37 year old Louisville woman’s vehicle was struck by a 70 year old Canton man attempting to make a left turn onto Harmont Avenue.

The woman’s vehicle was then pushed into another car that was waiting to make a turn. A passengers from both cars involved in the original collision were taken to the hospital.

A passenger inside the Canton man’s vehicle had serious injuries. However, Garren says both were reported to be in stable condition.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon