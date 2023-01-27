Two Local Men Caught in Youngstown-Area Sex Sting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two local men are among the 14 caught up in a recent sex sting by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, trying to buy sex online.

43-year-old Andrew Lightner of Alliance is charged with solicitation, while 52-year-old Ollie Patrick of Mineral City faces ‘engaging in prostitution’ charges.

Two other men from the Youngstown area face similar but much more serious charges in connection with children.