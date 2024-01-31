Two Local Men Found Guilty of Federal Gambling-Related Charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two local men were found guilty of federal gambling charges while two other men entered guilty pleas last week.

This wraps up an illegal gambling case that goes back to 2018.

58-year-old Christos Karasarides Jr of Hills and Dales and 65-year-old Canton businessman Ronald DiPietro were also convicted of tax evasion charges.

All four men including Karasarides’s son will be sentenced in three months.

Federal agents raided the Skilled Shamrock, Redemption Skilled Games and Plaza 777 in 2018.

At the time, they were purported to be legal skilled game parlors.

The feds say at the Skilled Shamrock on Hills and Dales Road in Plain Township, Karasarides and DiPietro pocketed $7 million over a five-year period on $34 million in slot machine revenue.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Cleveland says Karasarides owes the IRS $2 million.

It’s not known what DiPietro owes.