Two Men Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Alliance
ALLIANCE (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two men are behind bars after being arrested in Alliance last night for trafficking illegal drugs. Police say 34 year old Aaron Canfield and 23 year old Timothy Bradley were pulled over just before 9 PM at North Union Avenue and West Vine Street. They were in a vehicle that had marijuana, methamphetamine, hashish, prescription pills and other drug paraphernalia inside. The drugs were organized in small baggies, as they are normally sold in on the streets. Jail record show Bradley admitted to selling meth and marijuana. Both men were arrested on a multitude of charges.