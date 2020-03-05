      Weather Alert

Two Men Arrested in Connection with First Canton Homicide of Year

Noah Hiles
Mar 5, 2020 @ 9:33am

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police have identified two suspects in the city’s first homicide of the year.

23 year old Aaron Peterson was pronounced dead at the hospital yesterday, after police say he was shot at an apartment complex on Nelson Place near Strubel Avenue NE. He then drove his SUV a few blocks until driving through a garage and hitting a house on Strubel near 9th Street.

This morning, Brandon Jones, 20, and Jaedyn McCallup, 20, were arrested in connection with Peterson’s murder. Police say the investigation is still on going.

Brandon Jones, 20, Canton

Jaedyn McCallup, 20, Canton

