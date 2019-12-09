      Weather Alert

Two More Akron Pizza Delivery Drivers Robbed this Weekend

Noah Hiles
Dec 9, 2019 @ 4:27pm
Akron Police Department

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A common theme of robberies continues in Akron. Two more pizza delivery drivers were robbed this weekend in the Akron area, making it eight total times a delivery driver has been robbed in the past three months. No injuries have been reported from any of the incidents. Police are investigating to find out if any of these cases are connected. One common theme in a majority of the incidents is the robbers being in their teens.

