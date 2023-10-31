Two More Home Fires for CFD

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton fire crews were kept busy over the weekend after two deadly apartment fires late last week.

A family of four safely escaped its Mahoning Manor apartment unit at the south end of Regent Avenue NE early Monday morning.

There was a fire in the kitchen.

And no one was home but the family plumber on Stark Avenue SW near Route 30 Sunday afternoon.

He called in an attic fire.

A firefighter was treated for a minor injury there.

Both fires are ruled accidental.

No damage estimates were listed for the two fires.