Two More Home Fires for CFD
October 31, 2023 8:39AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton fire crews were kept busy over the weekend after two deadly apartment fires late last week.
A family of four safely escaped its Mahoning Manor apartment unit at the south end of Regent Avenue NE early Monday morning.
There was a fire in the kitchen.
And no one was home but the family plumber on Stark Avenue SW near Route 30 Sunday afternoon.
He called in an attic fire.
A firefighter was treated for a minor injury there.
Both fires are ruled accidental.
No damage estimates were listed for the two fires.