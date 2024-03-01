Two More Local CVS Stores on Probation, Company With Large Fine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has fined CVS another $1.25 million for pharmacy violations at 22 stores in Ohio, including locations in Massillon and Wooster.

Several agency visits to the Lincoln Way E at Wales Avenue location revealed pills on the floor and an unlisted employee in charge, according to the board.

At the Back Orrville Road location in Wooster, a complaint was filed on an unqualified employee doing immunizations.

The two stores are among eight on probation for three years.

That and a $250,000 fine was issued earlier for the Jackson Township store at Fulton Drive and Wales Avenue NW.