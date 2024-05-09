Two More Ohio Tornadoes, Wind Damage in Coshocton

A storm damaged mobile home is surrounded by debris at Pavilion Estates mobile home park just east of Kalamazoo, Mich. Wednesday, May 8, 2024. A tornado ripped through the area the evening of May 7. (AP Photo/Joey Cappelletti)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania and SYRACUSE, Indiana – Strong straight-line winds and a couple of additional tornadoes.

That’s what Tuesday night/Wednesday morning was like in Ohio.

An EF-2 tornado that touched down just east of Carroll County actually visited three states, on the ground for 15 miles into West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

That twister tore roofs off houses and flipping a mobile home over.

And an EF-1 twister hit the village of Melrose in Paulding County in northwest Ohio.

An unanchored house was moved 18 feet and into a barn.

In Coshocton County, damaging winds uprooted trees, many falling on houses.