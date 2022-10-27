News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Two NASA Spacecraft Detect Biggest Meteor Strikes At Mars

By News Desk
October 27, 2022 2:55PM EDT
Share
Two NASA Spacecraft Detect Biggest Meteor Strikes At Mars

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – Two NASA spacecraft at Mars have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet.

Scientists reported Thursday that last year’s barrages sent seismic surface waves rippling thousands of miles across Mars, the first ever detected near the surface of another planet.

The impacts carved out craters nearly 500 feet across.

The larger of the two churned out boulder-size slabs of ice.

The Insight lander measured the seismic shocks, while the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter provided stunning pictures of the resulting craters.

The impact observations come as InSight nears the end of its mission because of dwindling power.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail
3

Apparent Domestic Dispute Leads to Fatal Canton Shooting
4

Canton Woman Accused of Using Drugs While in Jail
5

Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident