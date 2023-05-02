Two Northwest Students to Face Criminal Charges in Video-Recorded Bathroom Incident

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two students from Northwest High School in Canal Fulton will be facing criminal charges.

This, in connection with a deeply disturbing incident in a bathroom at the school.

Video apparently recorded by the students shows them convincing a special needs student to remove waste from a toilet.

The video went viral.

School discipline is also involved, but the superintendent did not go into any detail on that.

The Stark County prosecutor’s office has the case.

The city’s police chief stresses there will be criminal charges.