Two Of Four Accused Gang Members Named in Federal Indictment Picked Up This Week

Jim Michaels
Sep 17, 2021 @ 7:56am
Four men were still wanted in gun-related racketeering and drug indictment from Aug.24, 2021. Clockwise from top left: Juleus Edwards, Stephen Harvey and Justin Bush of Canton and Lenmuel Brown of Alliance (ATF). Bush and Edwards were arrested the week of Sept. 13.

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two of the four men still being sought in connection with that Shorb Bloc gang federal indictment have been arrested.

Justin Bush and Juleus Edwards were picked up this week by Canton police and federal law enforcement.

Lenmuel Brown and Stephen Harvey remain at large, with a reward being offered.

16 men were named in the indictment, charging them all with either racketeering or drug conspiracy.

Many also face violence- and gun-related underlying charges.

