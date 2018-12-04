Two of Four Crash Victims Identified
By Matt Demczyk
|
Dec 4, 2018 @ 4:31 PM
News 5 Cleveland - Mike Vielhaber

(WHBC) – Two of the four people killed in a fiery crash in Akron on Monday have been identified

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office says two of the deceased occupants are 29-year-old Colleen A. Wood, of Akron, and Alex Jay Lester, a 29-year-old from Ravenna.

The two other males killed in the crash have yet to be identified.

Anyone who might have any information about their identities is asked to call the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office at 330-643-2101.

Police say the car was headed west on Goodyear Boulevard near Kelly Avenue around 3:30 a.m. when it went off the road, hit a cement wall, went back across the road and struck a light pole. The car then burst into flames.

The flames were so hot that rescue efforts by a security guard from a nearby hotel were dashed.

