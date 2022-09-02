News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Two Remain Critical From 14th Street NW Fire

By Jim Michaels
September 2, 2022 5:44AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Fire Department has sent us a correction on a story from earlier in the week.

The 32-year-old cardiac arrest victim from that 14th Street NW fire on Sunday remains in critical condition at Aultman, while his 61-year-old mother is critical at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland.

Their 65-year-old father and husband has left the hospital.

No cause yet for that fire, but arson has been ruled out.

(Earlier we had incorrectly said that the 32-year-old had passed away; we apologize for that error).

