Two Roundabout Projects Near North Canton Move Forward
Roundabout (Courtesy ODOT)
JACKSON and PLAIN TWPs., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Traffic lights at two nearby intersection just north of North Canton will be replaced by roundabouts over the next year.
The Stark County engineer is seeking bids on the projects on Pittsburg Avenue NW at Shuffel and Orion Streets.
The county estimates the cost at $3.78 million, with most of that paid for with state and federal grant money.
There are also plans for a roundabout at Pittsburg and Mount Pleasant Street NW.
That’s not part of this project.