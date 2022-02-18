      Weather Alert

Two Roundabout Projects Near North Canton Move Forward

Jim Michaels
Feb 18, 2022 @ 4:45am
Roundabout (Courtesy ODOT)

JACKSON and PLAIN TWPs., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Traffic lights at two nearby intersection just north of North Canton will be replaced by roundabouts over the next year.

The Stark County engineer is seeking bids on the projects on Pittsburg Avenue NW at Shuffel and Orion Streets.

The county estimates the cost at $3.78 million, with most of that paid for with state and federal grant money.

There are also plans for a roundabout at Pittsburg and Mount Pleasant Street NW.

That’s not part of this project.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Police Say Argument Leads to Murder in Uniontown
Stark Prosecutor: Dice Game Loser Gets 23 to 28 Years for Killing Canton Man
Alliance Man Accused of Shooting at Woman on City Street
Sunday Duplex Fire Displaces Two Canton Families
Connect With Us Listen To Us On