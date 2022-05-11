      Weather Alert

Two Seriously Injured in Fire at Berlin Lake Campground

Jim Michaels
May 11, 2022 @ 4:55am

DEERFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two people suffered serious burns in a major fire over the weekend.

The Portage County Fire Investigatribve Unit and the State Fire Marshal are among those investigating.

This, after four camping trailers were heavily damaged in a fire at a Berlin Lake campground over the weekend.

The two victims are in the Burn Unit at Akron Children’s Hospital.

We don’t know their conditions.

That fire at McDermott’s Lakefront Campground on German Church Road off Route 225 in Deerfield Township.

Damage was set at $200,000.

