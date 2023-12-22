Two Shootings, Two Arraignments

Left to right, Savier Smiley and Perry Redwine. (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two Stark County men were arraigned in common pleas court on Thursday, having been indicted recently in connection with two separate shooting incidents.

18-year-old Savier Smiley is charged with murder in the October shooting death of 37-year-old Dontae Crayton.

That happened at Smiley’s home in the 1900 block of Maple Avenue NE in the city.

His bond remains at a million dollars.

And 59-year-old Perry Redwine of Alliance is charged with attempted murder.

He’s accused of shooting a resident of the same senior apartment building he lives in on South Seneca Avenue in Alliance back in September.

That resident was struck in the head and arm.

Redwin’e bond is $250,000.