AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two people were shot in Akron early on Wednesday.

One is dead.

Akron police say the 20-year-old man was dead at the scene on Newton Street.

The 58-year-old woman had serious injuries, though they were not considered life threatening.

Investigators believe the pair was inside a parked car.

They don’t have much else to go on.