Two Stark Businessmen Must Fork Over $450,000 to State
Bob Collier Jr (Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of men who ran a pallet manufacturing business in East Sparta must pay over $450,000 in restitution after failing to pay state worker’s compensation premiums.
Bob Collier Jr of Canton and Miklos Fioretto of New Philadelphia entered guilty pleas to the felony charges recently.
They won’t do any jail time.
The Bureau of Worker’s Compensation says the men changed the name of their business, refusing to pay worker’s comp premiums and the penalties that resulted.