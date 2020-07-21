      Breaking News
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder Arrested in Bribery Case

Two Stark Firms Making PPE for Ohio

Jim Michaels
Jul 21, 2020 @ 6:54am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two Stark County companies are among the 68 Ohio manufacturers receiving some of the $20 million in grants to encourage production of personal protective equipment.

3D Improvements LLC in Hartville is getting $200,000 to make face shields and masks.

They’ll be adding six jobs.

And Harrison Paint in Canton is getting $60,000 to make hand sanitizer, adding two positions.

Overall, 829 new jobs are promised with the Ohio PPE Retooling and Reshoring Grant program through the Ohio Development Services Agency.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire