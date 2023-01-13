News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Two Stark Renewal Tax Levies Headed to May Ballot

By Jim Michaels
January 13, 2023 5:50AM EST
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Looks like Stark County voters will have a couple of countywide tax levies to consider in May.

Both would be renewal levies.

The county Board of Developmental Disabilities hopes to renew their current 3.3 mill levy for another five years.

County commissioners approved sending that to the ballot.

They also approved a request from the county’s 9-1-1 service to seek information from the auditor’s office for renewal of their levy.

That levy is currently at point-one-percent.

Those are levies that all Stark County voters will see on the ballot.

Again, both are renewal issues.

