Two Teens Arrested for Park Robbery, One Remains at Large
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Earlier this week a 19 year old area man with autism was attacked and robbed at Waterworks park, where he was shooting basketball by himself.
Officers arrived to the scene on Monday around 2 PM to find the victim with a bloody nose, being assisted by someone who was driving through the park. Police say the man’s headphones were stolen by a group of teens who attacked him.
This afternoon Canton Police obtained arrest warrants for three juveniles who are believed to have participated in the attack. Police tell WHBC News that two of the three suspects have been arrested so far while the third remains at large.
The two suspects who were detained have been transported to the Faircrest Detention Center. Police say additional charges may be filed as this investigation continues.