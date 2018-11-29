Two Teens Found Shot In Basement
By Matt Demczyk
|
Nov 29, 2018 @ 9:08 AM
WHBC News

(WHBC) – Police in Akron are investigating a situation in which two teenagers were shot.

Witnesses at a house on Grand Avenue say a 15- and 14-year-old boy were playing with a gun Wednesday night when the older teen accidentally fired a shot into the younger child’s head.

The 15-year-old then turned the gun on himself.

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 14-year-old is in critical condition.

Police originally said both had died.

They say they received inaccurate information from normally reliable sources.

