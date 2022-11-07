News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Two Teens to be Sentenced on Murder Convictions This Week

By Jim Michaels
November 7, 2022 5:46AM EST
Share
Two Teens to be Sentenced on Murder Convictions This Week

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two teenagers convicted in adult court in the shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins back in January are being sentenced this week.

17-year-old Craige Avery of Akron and 18-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton were both convicted of murder last week, according to the prosecutors office.

Both are to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Lipkins was shot dead outside his girlfriend’s apartment on Gilbert Avenue near 31st Street NE.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Apparent Domestic Dispute Leads to Fatal Canton Shooting
3

What did you miss Friday Night? Watch HERE NOW
4

AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold
5

CPD Officers Revive Woman Found Unresponsive, Not Breathing