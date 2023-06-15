Two-Time Oscar Winner Glenda Jackson Dies At 87

LONDON (AP) — Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning performer who had a long second career as a British lawmaker, has died.

She was 87.

Jackson’s agent Lionel Larner said she died on Thursday at her home in London after a short illness.

He said she had recently completed filming “The Great Escaper” in which she co-starred with Michael Caine.

Jackson was one of the biggest British stars of the 1960s and 70s, and won two Academy Awards, for “Women in Love” in 1971 and “A Touch of Class” in 1974.

She then went into politics, winning election to Parliament in 1992.

She spent 23 years as a Labour Party lawmaker.