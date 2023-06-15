News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Two-Time Oscar Winner Glenda Jackson Dies At 87

By News Desk
June 15, 2023 12:19PM EDT
Share
FILE - Glenda Jackson attends the 2018 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees press junket on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in New York. Glenda Jackson, a double Academy Award-winning performer who had a long second career as a British lawmaker, has died at 87. Jackson's agent Lionel Larner said she died Thursday, June 15, 2023 at her home in London after a short illness.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning performer who had a long second career as a British lawmaker, has died.

She was 87.

Jackson’s agent Lionel Larner said she died on Thursday at her home in London after a short illness.

He said she had recently completed filming “The Great Escaper” in which she co-starred with Michael Caine.

Jackson was one of the biggest British stars of the 1960s and 70s, and won two Academy Awards, for “Women in Love” in 1971 and “A Touch of Class” in 1974.

She then went into politics, winning election to Parliament in 1992.

She spent 23 years as a Labour Party lawmaker.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Drug Bust: $1M in Cash Taken, Drugs Seized, Arrest Made
3

Neighbor's Genuine Concern Doesn't End Well in Canton
4

Air Advisory Posted Again, Smoke Could Reach Ground Level Here
5

Changes in I-77 Arlington to 224/277 Project Start Tuesday Morning