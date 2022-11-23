Two Young Central Ohio Children Dead After Van Plunges Into Pond

CALEDONIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A horrible tragedy in the village of Caledonia, north of Columbus.

A 2- and a 4-year-old are dead and a 7- and 9-year-old and their mother were all critical after the 30-year-old accidentally drove her van into a pond after failing to stop at an intersection, according to state troopers.

The victims were apparently submerged in the cold water until bystanders and rescue crews pulled them out.